Indianapolis, IN
10709 Chenille Court
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:45 PM

10709 Chenille Court

10709 Chenille Court · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Chenille Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
** UNIT PENDING **

This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lawrence Township off 38th & German Church, minutes to John Marshall High School, Andrew J. Brown Academy and more! This property features a 2-story entry, large living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen with a tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom features a private bath with jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Enjoy the large backyard with a lovely deck. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp *MOVE IN BY 12/31/19 and Receive a $150 Grocery Gift Card!*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Chenille Court have any available units?
10709 Chenille Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10709 Chenille Court have?
Some of 10709 Chenille Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Chenille Court currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Chenille Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Chenille Court pet-friendly?
No, 10709 Chenille Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10709 Chenille Court offer parking?
Yes, 10709 Chenille Court offers parking.
Does 10709 Chenille Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Chenille Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Chenille Court have a pool?
No, 10709 Chenille Court does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Chenille Court have accessible units?
No, 10709 Chenille Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Chenille Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10709 Chenille Court does not have units with dishwashers.

