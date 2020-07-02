10709 Chenille Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lawrence Township off 38th & German Church, minutes to John Marshall High School, Andrew J. Brown Academy and more! This property features a 2-story entry, large living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen with a tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom features a private bath with jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Enjoy the large backyard with a lovely deck. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp *MOVE IN BY 12/31/19 and Receive a $150 Grocery Gift Card!*



Contact us to schedule a showing.