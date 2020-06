Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Check out this cozy, newly refinished home in the quiet Little Flower neighborhood! With plenty of space in the living and dining room, this home feels much bigger than a 1 bedroom. With a large front porch to relax on and a back yard with plenty of room for entertaining, this one is hard to beat! The fridge and range will be placed at the time of rental. Schedule your showing today!