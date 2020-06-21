All apartments in Indianapolis
10245 Chris Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

10245 Chris Dr

10245 Chris Drive · (260) 255-6350
Location

10245 Chris Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.**

Quaint brick ranch with 3 bed and 1.5 bath has been updated and is move-in ready! Tons of amenities - fully fenced back yard with tons of space and storage shed, 1 car attached garage with extra depth for workbench or storage and beautiful, sun room in the back with tons of day light and ceiling fan. Plenty of room for entertaining both inside and out! Fresh paint and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Quite street with great access to the highway and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 10245 Chris Dr have any available units?
10245 Chris Dr has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10245 Chris Dr have?
Some of 10245 Chris Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10245 Chris Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10245 Chris Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10245 Chris Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10245 Chris Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10245 Chris Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10245 Chris Dr does offer parking.
Does 10245 Chris Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10245 Chris Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10245 Chris Dr have a pool?
No, 10245 Chris Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10245 Chris Dr have accessible units?
No, 10245 Chris Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10245 Chris Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10245 Chris Dr has units with dishwashers.
