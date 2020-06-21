10245 Chris Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.**



Quaint brick ranch with 3 bed and 1.5 bath has been updated and is move-in ready! Tons of amenities - fully fenced back yard with tons of space and storage shed, 1 car attached garage with extra depth for workbench or storage and beautiful, sun room in the back with tons of day light and ceiling fan. Plenty of room for entertaining both inside and out! Fresh paint and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Quite street with great access to the highway and shopping.



