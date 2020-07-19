All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

999 Curlew Ln

999 Curlew · No Longer Available
Location

999 Curlew, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE-TUESDAY 01/22/19- 5:30pm to 6:30pm.

Recently renovated, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is MOVE IN ready! The property boasts new carpet and paint throughout, complete with a large fenced in backyard. Call today to schedule a showing.

This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.

*Applicants are required to earn 3x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All applicants over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.

(RLNE4588763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

