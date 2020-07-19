999 Curlew Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE-TUESDAY 01/22/19- 5:30pm to 6:30pm.



Recently renovated, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is MOVE IN ready! The property boasts new carpet and paint throughout, complete with a large fenced in backyard. Call today to schedule a showing.



This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.



*Applicants are required to earn 3x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All applicants over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.



(RLNE4588763)