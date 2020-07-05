All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
841 Riverside Drive
841 Riverside Drive

841 Riverside Drive
Location

841 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex a half mile away from Greenwood Mall. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with back yard and laminate wood floors. Appliances included, tenant pays all utilities, lots of natural lighting. All 3 bedrooms are spacious, living room large enough for 2 sectionals. Washer and dryer to be added once lease is signed. This won’t last!

Tour today and apply online at www.honestpm.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

