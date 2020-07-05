841 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex a half mile away from Greenwood Mall. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with back yard and laminate wood floors. Appliances included, tenant pays all utilities, lots of natural lighting. All 3 bedrooms are spacious, living room large enough for 2 sectionals. Washer and dryer to be added once lease is signed. This won’t last!



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.