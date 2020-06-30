733 Red Leaf Lane

Amenities

Looking for a home to rent in Clark-Pleasant School District? Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that has walk-in closets in all bedrooms, a wood-burning fireplace, a massive patio for entertaining, and an open concept living space. Another perk is that the master is completely separate from the other two bedrooms to allow for added privacy. The master has its own en-suite with a very large garden tub! The backyard is fully enclosed by a privacy fence. Available immediately