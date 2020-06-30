All apartments in Greenwood
733 Red Leaf Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

733 Red Leaf Lane

733 Red Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

733 Red Leaf Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Looking for a home to rent in Clark-Pleasant School District? Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that has walk-in closets in all bedrooms, a wood-burning fireplace, a massive patio for entertaining, and an open concept living space. Another perk is that the master is completely separate from the other two bedrooms to allow for added privacy. The master has its own en-suite with a very large garden tub! The backyard is fully enclosed by a privacy fence. Available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

