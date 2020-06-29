All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 710 Executive Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
710 Executive Park Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM

710 Executive Park Drive

710 Executive Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

710 Executive Park Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

lobby
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
lobby
One of Greenwood's finest commercial buildings located minutes away from I-65 at the SW corner of US-31 & Smith Valley Rd. With nearly 20,000 sq ft, this building is ideal for small individual office. Spaces range from 200 sq ft to over 3,000 sq ft. Current tenants include eye doctor, mortgage lender, real estate brokerage. Square feet advertised does not include common area, lobby, bathrooms, etc, which are maintained by landlord at no additional cost. This listing is for Suite LL 1-B.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Executive Park Drive have any available units?
710 Executive Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 710 Executive Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 Executive Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Executive Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 710 Executive Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 710 Executive Park Drive offer parking?
No, 710 Executive Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 710 Executive Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Executive Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Executive Park Drive have a pool?
No, 710 Executive Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 710 Executive Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 Executive Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Executive Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Executive Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Executive Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Executive Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University