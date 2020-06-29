710 Executive Park Drive

Amenities

lobby range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities lobby

One of Greenwood's finest commercial buildings located minutes away from I-65 at the SW corner of US-31 & Smith Valley Rd. With nearly 20,000 sq ft, this building is ideal for small individual office. Spaces range from 200 sq ft to over 3,000 sq ft. Current tenants include eye doctor, mortgage lender, real estate brokerage. Square feet advertised does not include common area, lobby, bathrooms, etc, which are maintained by landlord at no additional cost. This listing is for Suite LL 1-B.