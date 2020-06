Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very spacious four bedroom, two full bath tri-level home in the Coopers with Greenwood Schools. Separate living room and family room. Nice dining room, kitchen has a breakfast bar along with French doors that lead to the outside and a huge deck. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, gas range/oven, range hood and garbage disposal. Super big yard. Oversized two-car garage. (Small pets with approval).