Last updated March 16 2020 at 11:26 PM

474 Lawndale Drive

474 Lawndale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

474 Lawndale Drive, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 3 bedroom 1 bath 1,344sqft is a perfect quiet ranch in a quiet neighborhood. This home is beautiful throughout. Newer kitchen remodel, large walk in pantry, and open 24x11 family room. Enjoy quite time outside with a relaxing private backyard on your wooden deck.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Lawndale Drive have any available units?
474 Lawndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 474 Lawndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
474 Lawndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Lawndale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 474 Lawndale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 474 Lawndale Drive offer parking?
No, 474 Lawndale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 474 Lawndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Lawndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Lawndale Drive have a pool?
No, 474 Lawndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 474 Lawndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 474 Lawndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Lawndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Lawndale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Lawndale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Lawndale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
