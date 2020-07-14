All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Courts of Valle Vista

Open Now until 6pm
716 Connors Drive · (317) 680-5379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 313D · Avail. Aug 29

$659

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 765D · Avail. Aug 15

$914

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 765B · Avail. Sep 10

$934

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courts of Valle Vista.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
gym
carport
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465. We are located on Valle Vista Golf Course, along a scenic walking trail and have threee beautiful ponds. Plus we are located within the Greenwood School District. Courts of Valle Vista offers eight amazing one and two bedroom apartment homes, each recently updated with maple cabinets, granite-like counters, wood-grain flooring and a brand new, built-in microwave. Many floor plans also include washer/dryer connections and most have a private balcony or patio. Choose your favorite apartment with a pond or scenic golf course view. Carports are available near most apartment homes. Our community has something for everyone. You'll love relaxing by our stocked fishing ponds, and our gorgeous park-like setting is ideal for taking long, quiet strolls. A brand new, high tech fitness center! Call today to schedule your personal tour; our model apartment is open daily.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $100 - 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1st come, first serve. Carports available $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Courts of Valle Vista have any available units?
Courts of Valle Vista has 3 units available starting at $659 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does Courts of Valle Vista have?
Some of Courts of Valle Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courts of Valle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Courts of Valle Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Courts of Valle Vista pet-friendly?
No, Courts of Valle Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does Courts of Valle Vista offer parking?
Yes, Courts of Valle Vista offers parking.
Does Courts of Valle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Courts of Valle Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Courts of Valle Vista have a pool?
No, Courts of Valle Vista does not have a pool.
Does Courts of Valle Vista have accessible units?
No, Courts of Valle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Courts of Valle Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Courts of Valle Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
