Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters carport gym microwave

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking gym carport

Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465. We are located on Valle Vista Golf Course, along a scenic walking trail and have threee beautiful ponds. Plus we are located within the Greenwood School District. Courts of Valle Vista offers eight amazing one and two bedroom apartment homes, each recently updated with maple cabinets, granite-like counters, wood-grain flooring and a brand new, built-in microwave. Many floor plans also include washer/dryer connections and most have a private balcony or patio. Choose your favorite apartment with a pond or scenic golf course view. Carports are available near most apartment homes. Our community has something for everyone. You'll love relaxing by our stocked fishing ponds, and our gorgeous park-like setting is ideal for taking long, quiet strolls. A brand new, high tech fitness center! Call today to schedule your personal tour; our model apartment is open daily.