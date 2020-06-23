All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 348 Winterset Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
348 Winterset Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

348 Winterset Way

348 Winterset Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

348 Winterset Way, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2,240sqft spacious open floor plan home. Great circular bedroom floor plan with huge master suite/spa. Walk in closets, lots of storage. 2-car garage. GREAT location with quick access to US-31 and I-65.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Winterset Way have any available units?
348 Winterset Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 Winterset Way have?
Some of 348 Winterset Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Winterset Way currently offering any rent specials?
348 Winterset Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Winterset Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 Winterset Way is pet friendly.
Does 348 Winterset Way offer parking?
Yes, 348 Winterset Way offers parking.
Does 348 Winterset Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Winterset Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Winterset Way have a pool?
No, 348 Winterset Way does not have a pool.
Does 348 Winterset Way have accessible units?
No, 348 Winterset Way does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Winterset Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Winterset Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University