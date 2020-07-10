All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:50 PM

2357 Summerwood Lane

2357 Summerwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2357 Summerwood Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
You'll have lots of room in this well-maintained 2-story with a functional floor plan. The great room flows to an open breakfast area and kitchen equipped with abundant cabinet and counter space. A spacious laundry room completes the floor. Three generously-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets are upstairs, including the master suite with a closet large enough to accommodate extra storage. Extend your living space outdoors on the roomy deck in the privacy-fenced backyard. Close to I-65, schools, parks, and lots of shopping and dining off of US-31!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 Summerwood Lane have any available units?
2357 Summerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2357 Summerwood Lane have?
Some of 2357 Summerwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357 Summerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2357 Summerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 Summerwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2357 Summerwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2357 Summerwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2357 Summerwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2357 Summerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 Summerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 Summerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2357 Summerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2357 Summerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2357 Summerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 Summerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2357 Summerwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

