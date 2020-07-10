2357 Summerwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets extra storage

You'll have lots of room in this well-maintained 2-story with a functional floor plan. The great room flows to an open breakfast area and kitchen equipped with abundant cabinet and counter space. A spacious laundry room completes the floor. Three generously-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets are upstairs, including the master suite with a closet large enough to accommodate extra storage. Extend your living space outdoors on the roomy deck in the privacy-fenced backyard. Close to I-65, schools, parks, and lots of shopping and dining off of US-31!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.