223 Suncrest / 3 bedroom 2 Full Bath Home in Greenwood - This lovely 3 bedroom offers 2 full bathrooms. A living room and a family room for everyone to have their own space. Vaulted ceilings make this home feel airy and spacious. A fireplace offers a warm retreat on those cold winter nights. The back yard is spacious offering a wonderful deck for all your outdoor entertaining needs. Fresh paint and carpet make this home move in ready. Contact us to schedule your appointment for a showing. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.
To view more pictures go to www.zuluscape.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 Suncrest Dr. have any available units?
223 Suncrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Suncrest Dr. have?
Some of 223 Suncrest Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Suncrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
223 Suncrest Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Suncrest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Suncrest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 223 Suncrest Dr. offer parking?
No, 223 Suncrest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 223 Suncrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Suncrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Suncrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 223 Suncrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 223 Suncrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 223 Suncrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Suncrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Suncrest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.