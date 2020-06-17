All apartments in Greenwood
1894 Woodfield Drive

1894 Woodfield Drive · (317) 576-2911
Location

1894 Woodfield Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3083 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.The master suite includes a Jacuzzi Tub, dual sinks, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. Large finished basement provides an additional 1,500 square feet of living space and includes a full bath and wet bar. 3-car attached garage and a spacious backyard with a patio. Fireplace Decorative Only. Small dogs only. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1894 Woodfield Drive have any available units?
1894 Woodfield Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1894 Woodfield Drive have?
Some of 1894 Woodfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1894 Woodfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1894 Woodfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1894 Woodfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1894 Woodfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1894 Woodfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1894 Woodfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 1894 Woodfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1894 Woodfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1894 Woodfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1894 Woodfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1894 Woodfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1894 Woodfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1894 Woodfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1894 Woodfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
