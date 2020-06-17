1894 Woodfield Drive

Amenities

Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.The master suite includes a Jacuzzi Tub, dual sinks, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. Large finished basement provides an additional 1,500 square feet of living space and includes a full bath and wet bar. 3-car attached garage and a spacious backyard with a patio. Fireplace Decorative Only. Small dogs only. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.