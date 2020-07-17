1647 Sweetgum Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 4BD, 2BA home. This home is in immaculate condition. Features an open floor plan. Upgrades in this home include: 9ft ceilings, double vanity, garden tub with separate shower in master and walk-in closets, ceiling fans in all rooms. This kitchen and breakfast room lead to a fenced backyard that has a decorative stained concrete patio which is great for entertaining.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.