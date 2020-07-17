1647 Sweetgum Drive

Amenities
Fantastic 4BD, 2BA home. This home is in immaculate condition. Features an open floor plan. Upgrades in this home include: 9ft ceilings, double vanity, garden tub with separate shower in master and walk-in closets, ceiling fans in all rooms. This kitchen and breakfast room lead to a fenced backyard that has a decorative stained concrete patio which is great for entertaining.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.