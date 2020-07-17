All apartments in Greenwood
1647 Sweetgum Drive
1647 Sweetgum Drive

1647 Sweetgum Drive
Location

1647 Sweetgum Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4BD, 2BA home. This home is in immaculate condition. Features an open floor plan. Upgrades in this home include: 9ft ceilings, double vanity, garden tub with separate shower in master and walk-in closets, ceiling fans in all rooms. This kitchen and breakfast room lead to a fenced backyard that has a decorative stained concrete patio which is great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Sweetgum Drive have any available units?
1647 Sweetgum Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 Sweetgum Drive have?
Some of 1647 Sweetgum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Sweetgum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Sweetgum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Sweetgum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 Sweetgum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1647 Sweetgum Drive offer parking?
No, 1647 Sweetgum Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1647 Sweetgum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 Sweetgum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Sweetgum Drive have a pool?
No, 1647 Sweetgum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Sweetgum Drive have accessible units?
No, 1647 Sweetgum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Sweetgum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 Sweetgum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
