1445 Bluestem Drive

This open concept home in Greenwood is off of Sleek Rd and Main within minutes to I65, Greenwood Mall and more. This spacious home features a living room/dining room combo, 2-car attached garage, pond view, and a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Upper level includes a large loft and laundry room. The master suite has dual sinks, a garden tub, and huge walk-in-closet. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.