All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1445 Bluestem Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1445 Bluestem Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

1445 Bluestem Drive

1445 Bluestem Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1445 Bluestem Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This open concept home in Greenwood is off of Sleek Rd and Main within minutes to I65, Greenwood Mall and more. This spacious home features a living room/dining room combo, 2-car attached garage, pond view, and a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Upper level includes a large loft and laundry room. The master suite has dual sinks, a garden tub, and huge walk-in-closet. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Bluestem Drive have any available units?
1445 Bluestem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 Bluestem Drive have?
Some of 1445 Bluestem Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Bluestem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Bluestem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Bluestem Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 Bluestem Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1445 Bluestem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Bluestem Drive offers parking.
Does 1445 Bluestem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Bluestem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Bluestem Drive have a pool?
No, 1445 Bluestem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Bluestem Drive have accessible units?
No, 1445 Bluestem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Bluestem Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 Bluestem Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University