Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fresh new build located in the ever popular Homecoming at University Park Community of Greenwood. This home boasts five bedrooms, two and a half baths, both upstairs bathrooms deliver double sinks. Master suite with two walk-in closets and a walk-in oversized shower. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer. Water softener included. Take advantage of the walking trails, the playground and pool, not to mention the prime location.