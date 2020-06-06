1286 Kenwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This Greenwood home is in Clearbrook Park, off US 31 and only minutes to all the amenities of Greenwood. Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The large great room features vaulted ceilings, woodburning fireplace and leads into a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinet space. Master suite includes walk-in closet and garden tub. Nice fenced in-yard with storage shed and deck. Small pets negotiable!

