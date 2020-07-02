All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
1244 Nonsense Avenue
1244 Nonsense Avenue

1244 Nonsense Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Nonsense Ave, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bed 1.5 bath home is very unique with 3 living spaces! One living space greets you when you enter the home , with more bonus space to the left. As you turn the corner you meet the kitchen open to additional bonus living space with access to backyard. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring, and new counter tops. Detached 2 car garage. Plenty of storage. Fenced in yard. Pet Friendly. 1596 sq ft.

Property does not allow for the follow pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet fee is $300 for first pet, and $100 every additional pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $39.95 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT
1. 3 times rent amount
2. Credit Score of 580 or higher one month
security deposit.
3. Credit score between 579 to 540 is 2 month
security deposit.
4. Credit score is below 540, is automatic denial.
5. No recent judgments, evictions or
felony within the last 5 years.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Nonsense Avenue have any available units?
1244 Nonsense Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1244 Nonsense Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Nonsense Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Nonsense Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 Nonsense Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1244 Nonsense Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1244 Nonsense Avenue offers parking.
Does 1244 Nonsense Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 Nonsense Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Nonsense Avenue have a pool?
No, 1244 Nonsense Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1244 Nonsense Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1244 Nonsense Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Nonsense Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 Nonsense Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 Nonsense Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1244 Nonsense Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

