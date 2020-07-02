1244 Nonsense Avenue

Amenities

This 4 bed 1.5 bath home is very unique with 3 living spaces! One living space greets you when you enter the home , with more bonus space to the left. As you turn the corner you meet the kitchen open to additional bonus living space with access to backyard. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring, and new counter tops. Detached 2 car garage. Plenty of storage. Fenced in yard. Pet Friendly. 1596 sq ft.



Property does not allow for the follow pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet fee is $300 for first pet, and $100 every additional pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $39.95 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT

1. 3 times rent amount

2. Credit Score of 580 or higher one month

security deposit.

3. Credit score between 579 to 540 is 2 month

security deposit.

4. Credit score is below 540, is automatic denial.

5. No recent judgments, evictions or

felony within the last 5 years.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.