1119 Boxwood Lane

Expansive 4 bedroom with 2 and half bathrooms and over 2,600sf. This 2 story Home features a Large Kitchen/Breakfast Nook, L shaped counter with Gorgeous Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Walk In Pantry. The Upstairs has 4 Bedrooms & large Master suite has not one but TWO Walk-In Closets. All of this sitting on a Large Corner Lot w/ a Fully Fenced Backyard.



Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.