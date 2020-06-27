All apartments in Greenwood
1090 Cherryfield Lane

1090 Cherryfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Cherryfield Lane, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Johnson County!!! - This home has been completely rehabbed from floor to ceiling!! New paint throughout, new flooring throughout, updated lighting, updated cabinets and counter-tops, landscaping and so many finishing touches to make this an amazing home!! This is a must see! The spacious backyard will be great for enjoying the remaining Autumn evenings outside! Please call Mike for more details and to schedule a tour!

michael@zuluscape.com (317)210-0118

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE2661593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Cherryfield Lane have any available units?
1090 Cherryfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1090 Cherryfield Lane have?
Some of 1090 Cherryfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Cherryfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Cherryfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Cherryfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1090 Cherryfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1090 Cherryfield Lane offer parking?
No, 1090 Cherryfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1090 Cherryfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1090 Cherryfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Cherryfield Lane have a pool?
No, 1090 Cherryfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Cherryfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 1090 Cherryfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Cherryfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 Cherryfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
