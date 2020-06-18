Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Wayne
Find more places like 4646 Weisser Park Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
4646 Weisser Park Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4646 Weisser Park Ave.
4646 Weisser Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wayne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4646 Weisser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Pettit-Rudisill
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Come take a look at this 3 bedroom ranch on basement! Some new windows, new paint, all new flooring, new doors, some new kitchen cabinets, updated bathroom! 1 car detached garage finishes this one!
(RLNE4795666)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4646 Weisser Park Ave. have any available units?
4646 Weisser Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Wayne, IN
.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Wayne Rent Report
.
Is 4646 Weisser Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4646 Weisser Park Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 Weisser Park Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4646 Weisser Park Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4646 Weisser Park Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4646 Weisser Park Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4646 Weisser Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 Weisser Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 Weisser Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 4646 Weisser Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4646 Weisser Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4646 Weisser Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 Weisser Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4646 Weisser Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4646 Weisser Park Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4646 Weisser Park Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Similar Pages
Fort Wayne 1 Bedrooms
Fort Wayne 2 Bedrooms
Fort Wayne Apartments with Parking
Fort Wayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Wayne Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Elkhart, IN
Marion, IN
Huntington, IN
Warsaw, IN
Coldwater, MI
Wabash, IN
Goshen, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Wayne
Apartments Near Colleges
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Indiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
Huntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion