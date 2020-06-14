958 Brownstone Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A great opportunity for a Gorgeous, Large, Luxury, 3 bedroom in Carmel's Prestigious Guilford Reserve. One of Carmel's best-located, hot communities. This large unit is loaded with upgrades & offers more windows and a lot more privacy. 3-story immaculate unit. This Beautiful End Unit includes hardwoods, crown molding, granite counters, jetted tub and Gas Fireplace. Bedrooms have vaulted ceiling & lots of natural light. Stainless appliances & maple cabinets. Great location! Close to shopping, US 31 & 465, Downtown and the Monon. This is a MUST SEE!