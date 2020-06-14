All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 958 Brownstone Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
958 Brownstone Trace
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:24 AM

958 Brownstone Trace

958 Brownstone Trace · (317) 849-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

958 Brownstone Trace, Carmel, IN 46032
Brownstone Homes at Guilford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great opportunity for a Gorgeous, Large, Luxury, 3 bedroom in Carmel's Prestigious Guilford Reserve. One of Carmel's best-located, hot communities. This large unit is loaded with upgrades & offers more windows and a lot more privacy. 3-story immaculate unit. This Beautiful End Unit includes hardwoods, crown molding, granite counters, jetted tub and Gas Fireplace. Bedrooms have vaulted ceiling & lots of natural light. Stainless appliances & maple cabinets. Great location! Close to shopping, US 31 & 465, Downtown and the Monon. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 Brownstone Trace have any available units?
958 Brownstone Trace has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 958 Brownstone Trace have?
Some of 958 Brownstone Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 Brownstone Trace currently offering any rent specials?
958 Brownstone Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Brownstone Trace pet-friendly?
No, 958 Brownstone Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 958 Brownstone Trace offer parking?
Yes, 958 Brownstone Trace does offer parking.
Does 958 Brownstone Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 958 Brownstone Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Brownstone Trace have a pool?
No, 958 Brownstone Trace does not have a pool.
Does 958 Brownstone Trace have accessible units?
No, 958 Brownstone Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Brownstone Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 958 Brownstone Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 958 Brownstone Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 958 Brownstone Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 958 Brownstone Trace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity