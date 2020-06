Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Ranch style home in Carmel IN, with lots of space, two car garage, private patio huge back yard formal dining room and den. This location has washer and dry hook up's and Central Air.



HOA fees of $250 per year to be paid by the tenant. nTenant also pays all utilities: Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.