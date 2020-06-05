751 North Rangeline Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Cute upper lever 1 bed/1 bath in Carmel Arts District. Minutes to Downtown Carmel, Clay Terrace, shops, restaurants and more! This unit includes a cozy kitchen with an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and dryer in shared basement. Lots to like about this one. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.