751 North Rangeline Road
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:45 PM

751 North Rangeline Road

751 North Range Line Road · No Longer Available
Location

751 North Range Line Road, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Cute upper lever 1 bed/1 bath in Carmel Arts District. Minutes to Downtown Carmel, Clay Terrace, shops, restaurants and more! This unit includes a cozy kitchen with an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer and dryer in shared basement. Lots to like about this one. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 North Rangeline Road have any available units?
751 North Rangeline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 751 North Rangeline Road have?
Some of 751 North Rangeline Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 North Rangeline Road currently offering any rent specials?
751 North Rangeline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 North Rangeline Road pet-friendly?
No, 751 North Rangeline Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 751 North Rangeline Road offer parking?
No, 751 North Rangeline Road does not offer parking.
Does 751 North Rangeline Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 North Rangeline Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 North Rangeline Road have a pool?
No, 751 North Rangeline Road does not have a pool.
Does 751 North Rangeline Road have accessible units?
No, 751 North Rangeline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 751 North Rangeline Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 North Rangeline Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 751 North Rangeline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 North Rangeline Road does not have units with air conditioning.

