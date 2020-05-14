All apartments in Carmel
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:24 AM

5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail

5883 Hollow Oak Trail · (317) 255-7285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5883 Hollow Oak Trail, Carmel, IN 46033
Haverstick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Located on a beautiful large wooded lot in popular Haverstick with neighborhood pool, tennis courts, playground, and walking trails. Fenced-in private backyard with patio. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch has an open floor plan with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and updated kitchen. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Security deposit $1250, pet deposit $200. Tenant occupied so no showings currently allowed, but applications being accepted. Contact agent for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail have any available units?
5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail have?
Some of 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail offer parking?
No, 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail has a pool.
Does 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail have accessible units?
No, 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
