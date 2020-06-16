35 CARLIN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

One level Carmel home. Incredible location, blocks from the High school, Library, Design District and Monon Trail. Instant access to Keystone Pkwy makes a downtown commute a breeze and only minutes from restaurants and shopping. Large open kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, island seating and attached dining area. Living space with gas fireplace and built in bookshelves, Large bright bonus room gives you two full living spaces. Ready to move into with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath. Two car garage with storage and multiple work areas. Large private backyard with roomy deck perfect for grilling and privacy. Washer and dryer provided. Tenant responsible for mowing and utilities and must have renters insurance.