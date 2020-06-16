All apartments in Carmel
35 CARLIN Drive

35 Carlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

35 Carlin Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
One level Carmel home. Incredible location, blocks from the High school, Library, Design District and Monon Trail. Instant access to Keystone Pkwy makes a downtown commute a breeze and only minutes from restaurants and shopping. Large open kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, island seating and attached dining area. Living space with gas fireplace and built in bookshelves, Large bright bonus room gives you two full living spaces. Ready to move into with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath. Two car garage with storage and multiple work areas. Large private backyard with roomy deck perfect for grilling and privacy. Washer and dryer provided. Tenant responsible for mowing and utilities and must have renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 CARLIN Drive have any available units?
35 CARLIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 35 CARLIN Drive have?
Some of 35 CARLIN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 CARLIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35 CARLIN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 CARLIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35 CARLIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 35 CARLIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 35 CARLIN Drive does offer parking.
Does 35 CARLIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 CARLIN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 CARLIN Drive have a pool?
No, 35 CARLIN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 35 CARLIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 35 CARLIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35 CARLIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 CARLIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 CARLIN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 CARLIN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
