Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Carmel School District. Kitchen fully equipped with stove refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry area also furnished with washer and dryer. Spacious interior with living room, family room and bonus room on lower level that would make ideal home office, rec area or hobby room. Neutral interior decor, central air, 2 car garage and close to Meridian Street shopping, restaurants, and so much more! Home will be available for move-in on June 1, 2019.