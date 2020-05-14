14370 Murphy Circle E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful­­­­­ly maintained 5 bdrm 5bth rental home that will not disappoint. The grand entry is perfect for welcoming guests. Creating laughter & conversations that last a lifetime will be easy in the dining area. Kit w/ lots of counter space & walk in pantry is ideal for creating the grandest of meals or a quaint meal for one. Need some quiet space try the office. After a long stressful day relax in the spacious master retreat w/ master bth w/ dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, & large walk in closet. Basement w/ tons of natural light shining through the windows is a great extra space to enjoy. Savor relaxing, keeping cool, & entertaining on those long summer days w/ the amazing outside living space.