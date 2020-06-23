1337 Hinault Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home includes a flex 22x19 4th bedroom or bonus room with 2 closets, an office on the main with glass French doors, an unfinished basement, and fully fenced in backyard! The interior features solid bamboo hardwood floors, a wood spindle staircase, and an open concept from the kitchen with SS appliances, gas cook-top, pantry, & center island to the Great Room with wood burning fireplace. Vaulted Master suite has double sinks, soaking tub & sep shower. The neighborhood has walking trails & playground and is convenient to shopping, dining, the Monon & more! Hurry fast, this won't last long!