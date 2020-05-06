12968 Pettigru Street

Amenities
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel . Home features open floor plan with open family room with updated kitchen w/ quartz countertops, SS appliances , 9' ceilings on every floor, 2 Bedrooms with 21/2 baths and , 2-car garage. Upstairs with 2 bedrooms with updated baths and walk in closets. Washer, Dryer included As a member of the Village of WestClay you will enjoy 3 pools, work-out facilities, parks, playgrounds and a short walk into WestClay's Downtown. Carmel Clay schools