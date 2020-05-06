All apartments in Carmel
12968 Pettigru Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:58 PM

12968 Pettigru Street

12968 Petigru St · (317) 844-5111
Location

12968 Petigru St, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1715 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel . Home features open floor plan with open family room with updated kitchen w/ quartz countertops, SS appliances , 9' ceilings on every floor, 2 Bedrooms with 21/2 baths and , 2-car garage. Upstairs with 2 bedrooms with updated baths and walk in closets. Washer, Dryer included As a member of the Village of WestClay you will enjoy 3 pools, work-out facilities, parks, playgrounds and a short walk into WestClay's Downtown. Carmel Clay schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12968 Pettigru Street have any available units?
12968 Pettigru Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12968 Pettigru Street have?
Some of 12968 Pettigru Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12968 Pettigru Street currently offering any rent specials?
12968 Pettigru Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12968 Pettigru Street pet-friendly?
No, 12968 Pettigru Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 12968 Pettigru Street offer parking?
Yes, 12968 Pettigru Street does offer parking.
Does 12968 Pettigru Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12968 Pettigru Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12968 Pettigru Street have a pool?
Yes, 12968 Pettigru Street has a pool.
Does 12968 Pettigru Street have accessible units?
No, 12968 Pettigru Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12968 Pettigru Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12968 Pettigru Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12968 Pettigru Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12968 Pettigru Street does not have units with air conditioning.
