12968 Pettigru Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Immaculate townhome with contemporary finishes available for rent Aug 1st 2020!! at great loaction in village of west clay in Carmel . Home features open floor plan with open family room with updated kitchen w/ quartz countertops, SS appliances , 9' ceilings on every floor, 2 Bedrooms with 21/2 baths and , 2-car garage. Upstairs with 2 bedrooms with updated baths and walk in closets. Washer, Dryer included As a member of the Village of WestClay you will enjoy 3 pools, work-out facilities, parks, playgrounds and a short walk into WestClay's Downtown. Carmel Clay schools