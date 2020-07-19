11430 MCKENZIE Parkway

Amenities

Newer 4 BR home at a prime location in Carmel. Guilford Park is a family-friendly neighborhood that borders Central Park, the Monon Center Aquatic Park, and the Monon Trail. It’s extremely close to shopping & restaurants, and has easy access to Meridian & I-465. Home has an open floorplan with stunning maple hardwoods throughout the Kitchen & Family Rm. Custom Kitchen w/ quartz counters and cherry cabinets. Master BR suite has garden tub, full shower & a huge walk-in closet. Fully fenced backyard.