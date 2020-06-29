1044 2nd ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

MONON TRAIL CONDO - Property Id: 61804



MONON TRAIL - Highly desirable location directly on the Monon trail, just a few minutes walk to all the restaurants and fun of downtown Carmel, with NONE of the noise! Beautiful Condo on the courtyard. Two car attached garage with additional parking in front of home.- New Paint and updates. 3 bedrooms , office on first floor with french doors, Master bedroom suite has large double vanity and large walk in closet- .New Stainless appliances, New Washer and Dryer, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, Beautiful natural light and over 1840 square feet plus. Surround Sound speaker system Enjoy Maintenance free living at its very best! 317 910 8351

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61804

Property Id 61804



(RLNE4866531)