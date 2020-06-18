Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

545 E Smith Avenue Available 07/29/20 545 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home. Close to downtown Bloomington and two blocks from campus you will never be late to class again! Henderson Crossing features all electric appliances, a spacious floor plan, a private deck/patio, and FREE reserved parking! Call now as these go fast!



This unit is a top floor unit that boasts vaulted ceilings. Call us now for a showing!



The advertised pictures may be for another unit at Henderson Crossing that has the same floor plan but different finishes. Please schedule a showing to see the units available so you know exactly what you would be renting!



Discounts Available!



(RLNE2379918)