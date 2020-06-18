All apartments in Bloomington
545 E Smith Avenue

545 East Smith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

545 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN 47401
Elm Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
545 E Smith Avenue Available 07/29/20 545 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home. Close to downtown Bloomington and two blocks from campus you will never be late to class again! Henderson Crossing features all electric appliances, a spacious floor plan, a private deck/patio, and FREE reserved parking! Call now as these go fast!

This unit is a top floor unit that boasts vaulted ceilings. Call us now for a showing!

The advertised pictures may be for another unit at Henderson Crossing that has the same floor plan but different finishes. Please schedule a showing to see the units available so you know exactly what you would be renting!

Discounts Available!

(RLNE2379918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 E Smith Avenue have any available units?
545 E Smith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 545 E Smith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
545 E Smith Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 E Smith Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 E Smith Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 545 E Smith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 545 E Smith Avenue does offer parking.
Does 545 E Smith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 E Smith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 E Smith Avenue have a pool?
No, 545 E Smith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 545 E Smith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 545 E Smith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 545 E Smith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 E Smith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 E Smith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 E Smith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
