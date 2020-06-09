All apartments in Roselle
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:51 PM

716 Prescott Drive 108

716 Prescott Drive · (630) 675-0365
Location

716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL 60172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928

1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking. Close to everything: food, gas, transportation. Great location, great value. New laminate wood flooring and new kitchen cabinets: never used. Fresh paint. Apartments move fast when available. Andy 630-675-0365.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244928
Property Id 244928

(RLNE5646782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Prescott Drive 108 have any available units?
716 Prescott Drive 108 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 Prescott Drive 108 have?
Some of 716 Prescott Drive 108's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Prescott Drive 108 currently offering any rent specials?
716 Prescott Drive 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Prescott Drive 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Prescott Drive 108 is pet friendly.
Does 716 Prescott Drive 108 offer parking?
Yes, 716 Prescott Drive 108 offers parking.
Does 716 Prescott Drive 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Prescott Drive 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Prescott Drive 108 have a pool?
No, 716 Prescott Drive 108 does not have a pool.
Does 716 Prescott Drive 108 have accessible units?
No, 716 Prescott Drive 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Prescott Drive 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Prescott Drive 108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Prescott Drive 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Prescott Drive 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
