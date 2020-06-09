716 Prescott Drive 108

Amenities

1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking. Close to everything: food, gas, transportation. Great location, great value. New laminate wood flooring and new kitchen cabinets: never used. Fresh paint. Apartments move fast when available. Andy 630-675-0365.

