Apartment List
/
IL
/
roselle
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

179 Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
665 Morningside Court
665 Morningside Court, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
790 Stonehurst Drive
790 Stonehurst Drive, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
**4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH single family home located close to everything. freshly painted Kitchen with eating area that opens up to the family room. laundry on the first floor.Lots of storage area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
630 Cumberland Trail
630 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in popular Cross Creek Subdivision! Great floor plan. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and new backsplash. Fresh paint throughout! New laminate floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath w Garage-Walk to Metra - Property Id: 107808 Available 5/1/2020 This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted. Both bathrooms are completely brand new. Schools in this area are rated one of the best.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
404 West Ardmore Avenue
404 West Ardmore Avenue, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 404 West Ardmore Avenue in Roselle. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1095 PRESCOTT Drive
1095 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is move in ready! Unit offers nice size kitchen~ combined dining area & living room~sliding doors that lead to patio to enjoy the outdoors~ spacious bedrooms~ walk-in closet~in unit washer/dryer~ 1st floor unit~ 2

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
617 CUMBERLAND Trail
617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District.
Results within 1 mile of Roselle
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1117 AEGEAN Drive
1117 Aegean Drive, Schaumburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2890 sqft
OWNER SAYS BRING A GOOD TENANT.4 BR.2.5 BATH ,FORMAL LIVING ROOM,DINNING ROOM,FAMILY ROOM, VERY SPACIOUS HOME FOR RENT.CONCRETE DRIVEWAY WITH A PORCH.SUNROOM WITH A WOOD DECK.ATTACHED 2 .5 CAR GARAGE.GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT 54/211.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
125 Lakeview Drive
125 Lakeview Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1332 sqft
2 minutes west of 355 and Lake street. Newer luxury condo 2 bed / 2 bath gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast nook.
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
21 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
$
22 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
47 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Roselle, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Roselle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Roselle 1 BedroomsRoselle 2 BedroomsRoselle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoselle 3 BedroomsRoselle Apartments with Balcony
Roselle Apartments with GarageRoselle Apartments with GymRoselle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoselle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoselle Apartments with Parking
Roselle Apartments with PoolRoselle Apartments with Washer-DryerRoselle Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoselle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, IL
Warrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILBoulder Hill, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College