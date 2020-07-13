227 Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL with parking
"Bet your bottom dollar you lose the blues in Chicago..." - Frank Sinatra
Roselle is considered a bedroom community to neighboring Chicago. This doesn't mean if you move here you should expect to laze the day away, or that your neighbors will be walking around with bedhead. Instead, it is an indication that while the residents are happy to call the town home and lay their heads here at night, they typically commute to work elsewhere. Roselle is not a big city -- in fact, it's actually considered a village. The village couldn't decide on just one county to call home, and is technically located in both DuPage County and Cook County. As indicated by its bedroom status, most of the residents here who don't work in the immediate area travel to Chicago to when it's time to earn their living. In total, Roselle is about 5.48 square miles, with 5.41 square miles being land and the rest water. This land was originally settled pre-1800s, before the land was purchase around 1830. During the purchase, many flour and feed mills were constructed in the area as well as railroad and farming centers. In the late 1800s, Roselle was known for its farming land, although it's now more appreciated for its beauty and amenities. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roselle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.