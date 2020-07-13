227 Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
736 High Ridge Road
736 High Ridge Road, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1008 sqft
Open & Spacious layout! 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vaulted ceilings. Balcony off Bedrooms. Large Deck with Fenced in Yard. BBQ included. 1 Block from train, 3 pools including one indoor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath with Garage - Property Id: 107808 Contactless/FaceTime showings available. This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
100 South Garden Avenue
100 South Garden Avenue, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1351 sqft
Completely upgraded with hardwood floors, brand new kitchen, granite countertops, 36 inch cabinets, new carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted, like NEW! 3 Bedroom Above Level 1 Bedroom and Bath in Basement GREAT VALUE IN THIS RANCH WITH FINISHED

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
665 Morningside Court
665 Morningside Court, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
630 Cumberland Trail
630 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in popular Cross Creek Subdivision! Great floor plan. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and new backsplash. Fresh paint throughout! New laminate floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
790 Stonehurst Drive
790 Stonehurst Drive, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
**4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH single family home located close to everything. freshly painted Kitchen with eating area that opens up to the family room. laundry on the first floor.Lots of storage area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1095 PRESCOTT Drive
1095 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is move in ready! Unit offers nice size kitchen~ combined dining area & living room~sliding doors that lead to patio to enjoy the outdoors~ spacious bedrooms~ walk-in closet~in unit washer/dryer~ 1st floor unit~ 2

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.

1 of 20

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
617 CUMBERLAND Trail
617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District.
Results within 1 mile of Roselle
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
16 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1519 MERCURY Drive
1519 Mercury Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY SECOND FLOOR COACH HOME FOR RENT. FULLY REFURBISHED WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, CARPET, PAINT. HOME IS TURN KEY WITH AMAZING SUN LIGHT THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
920 Surrey Drive
920 Surrey Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
FABULOUS LOCATION AND MOVE IN CONDITION! EASY ACCESS TO RT. 53 AND ALL THAT SCHAUMBURG OFFERS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1979 Gary Court Unit B
1979 Gary Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Schaumburg Two Bed Two Bath First Floor Condo with Garage - Great location and nice floor plan. Two beds, two full baths. Large family room with laminate wood flooring. Separate kitchen and eating area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
924 MANCHESTER Circle
924 Manchester Circle, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Great location, layout, and space for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental! Open floor plan with 2 skylights in the Living Room! Low maintenance laminate floors in the Living Room, Dining Room, & Kitchen! Neutral decor! Stainless Steel appliances!

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1862 Keystone Place
1862 Keystone Place, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1847 sqft
LOCATION, SIZE AND PRICE MAKES THIS A WINNER! A welcoming 2 STORY FOYER as you enter off the front porch. Walk in to a large living dining area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
33 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
18 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
City Guide for Roselle, IL

"Bet your bottom dollar you lose the blues in Chicago..." - Frank Sinatra

Roselle is considered a bedroom community to neighboring Chicago. This doesn't mean if you move here you should expect to laze the day away, or that your neighbors will be walking around with bedhead. Instead, it is an indication that while the residents are happy to call the town home and lay their heads here at night, they typically commute to work elsewhere. Roselle is not a big city -- in fact, it's actually considered a village. The village couldn't decide on just one county to call home, and is technically located in both DuPage County and Cook County. As indicated by its bedroom status, most of the residents here who don't work in the immediate area travel to Chicago to when it's time to earn their living. In total, Roselle is about 5.48 square miles, with 5.41 square miles being land and the rest water. This land was originally settled pre-1800s, before the land was purchase around 1830. During the purchase, many flour and feed mills were constructed in the area as well as railroad and farming centers. In the late 1800s, Roselle was known for its farming land, although it's now more appreciated for its beauty and amenities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Roselle, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roselle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

