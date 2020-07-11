/
apartments with washer dryer
163 Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath with Garage - Property Id: 107808 Contactless/FaceTime showings available. This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
100 South Garden Avenue
100 South Garden Avenue, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1351 sqft
Completely upgraded with hardwood floors, brand new kitchen, granite countertops, 36 inch cabinets, new carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted, like NEW! 3 Bedroom Above Level 1 Bedroom and Bath in Basement GREAT VALUE IN THIS RANCH WITH FINISHED
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
661 Cross Creek Drive West
661 Cross Creek Drive West, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A FULLY RENOVATED GREAT MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. TOP TIER SCHOOLS.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
630 Cumberland Trail
630 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in popular Cross Creek Subdivision! Great floor plan. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and new backsplash. Fresh paint throughout! New laminate floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
790 Stonehurst Drive
790 Stonehurst Drive, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
**4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH single family home located close to everything. freshly painted Kitchen with eating area that opens up to the family room. laundry on the first floor.Lots of storage area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
404 West Ardmore Avenue
404 West Ardmore Avenue, Roselle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 404 West Ardmore Avenue in Roselle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1095 PRESCOTT Drive
1095 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is move in ready! Unit offers nice size kitchen~ combined dining area & living room~sliding doors that lead to patio to enjoy the outdoors~ spacious bedrooms~ walk-in closet~in unit washer/dryer~ 1st floor unit~ 2
Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
617 CUMBERLAND Trail
617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1519 MERCURY Drive
1519 Mercury Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY SECOND FLOOR COACH HOME FOR RENT. FULLY REFURBISHED WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, CARPET, PAINT. HOME IS TURN KEY WITH AMAZING SUN LIGHT THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
125 Lakeview Drive
125 Lakeview Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent reduction and now accepting a one year lease. 2 minutes west of 355 and Lake street. Newer luxury condo 2 bed / 2 bath gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast nook.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
130 Country Club Drive
130 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2447 sqft
Executive Rental~Country Club Estates~Updated Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Granite Counters & Ceramic Floors~Full Eating Area~Formal Dining Rm~Living Rm Features Wood Burning Fireplace & Entrance to Deck~2nd Floor Laundry Room with Washer and
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
924 MANCHESTER Circle
924 Manchester Circle, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Great location, layout, and space for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental! Open floor plan with 2 skylights in the Living Room! Low maintenance laminate floors in the Living Room, Dining Room, & Kitchen! Neutral decor! Stainless Steel appliances!
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1862 Keystone Place
1862 Keystone Place, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1847 sqft
LOCATION, SIZE AND PRICE MAKES THIS A WINNER! A welcoming 2 STORY FOYER as you enter off the front porch. Walk in to a large living dining area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
77 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1400 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where we offer something for everyone! Our community is nestled right off of North Ave, which will give you easy access to I-355, Route 83, and the Metro Station.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
19 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
950 sqft
Welcome to The Monroe, where we offer something for everyone! Our community is nestled right off of North Ave, providing easy access to I-355, Route 83, and the Metro Station.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
