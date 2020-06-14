73 Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL with gym
"Bet your bottom dollar you lose the blues in Chicago..." - Frank Sinatra
Roselle is considered a bedroom community to neighboring Chicago. This doesn't mean if you move here you should expect to laze the day away, or that your neighbors will be walking around with bedhead. Instead, it is an indication that while the residents are happy to call the town home and lay their heads here at night, they typically commute to work elsewhere. Roselle is not a big city -- in fact, it's actually considered a village. The village couldn't decide on just one county to call home, and is technically located in both DuPage County and Cook County. As indicated by its bedroom status, most of the residents here who don't work in the immediate area travel to Chicago to when it's time to earn their living. In total, Roselle is about 5.48 square miles, with 5.41 square miles being land and the rest water. This land was originally settled pre-1800s, before the land was purchase around 1830. During the purchase, many flour and feed mills were constructed in the area as well as railroad and farming centers. In the late 1800s, Roselle was known for its farming land, although it's now more appreciated for its beauty and amenities. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Roselle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.