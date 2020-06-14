73 Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL with gym

"Bet your bottom dollar you lose the blues in Chicago..." - Frank Sinatra

Roselle is considered a bedroom community to neighboring Chicago. This doesn't mean if you move here you should expect to laze the day away, or that your neighbors will be walking around with bedhead. Instead, it is an indication that while the residents are happy to call the town home and lay their heads here at night, they typically commute to work elsewhere. Roselle is not a big city -- in fact, it's actually considered a village. The village couldn't decide on just one county to call home, and is technically located in both DuPage County and Cook County. As indicated by its bedroom status, most of the residents here who don't work in the immediate area travel to Chicago to when it's time to earn their living. In total, Roselle is about 5.48 square miles, with 5.41 square miles being land and the rest water. This land was originally settled pre-1800s, before the land was purchase around 1830. During the purchase, many flour and feed mills were constructed in the area as well as railroad and farming centers. In the late 1800s, Roselle was known for its farming land, although it's now more appreciated for its beauty and amenities. See more