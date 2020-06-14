/
1 bedroom apartments
76 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.
Results within 1 mile of Roselle
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,223
684 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 Unit Available
374 Glenwood Drive
374 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
A modern design 21 story high rise building, featuring beautiful and natural surroundings of lake Michigan and Rainbow Beach. Just minutes away from Hyde Park and Downtown Chicago.
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
44 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
49 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
710 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
675 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
21 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
731 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
44 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
579 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
988 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.
1 Unit Available
844 College Blvd 101
844 College Boulevard, Addison, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
844 College - Property Id: 105993 Ground floor one bed room with brand new carpet and professional paint. White newer appliance. Ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
255 Green Knoll Lane
255 Green Knoll Lane, Streamwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area.
