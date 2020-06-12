/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roselle, IL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1426 Welland Ct
1426 Welland Ct, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
This recently updated 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
665 Morningside Court
665 Morningside Court, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
790 Stonehurst Drive
790 Stonehurst Drive, Roselle, IL
**4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH single family home located close to everything. freshly painted Kitchen with eating area that opens up to the family room. laundry on the first floor.Lots of storage area.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath w Garage-Walk to Metra - Property Id: 107808 Available 5/1/2020 This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted. Both bathrooms are completely brand new. Schools in this area are rated one of the best.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
404 West Ardmore Avenue
404 West Ardmore Avenue, Roselle, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 404 West Ardmore Avenue in Roselle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
617 CUMBERLAND Trail
617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District.
Results within 1 mile of Roselle
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1117 AEGEAN Drive
1117 Aegean Drive, Schaumburg, IL
OWNER SAYS BRING A GOOD TENANT.4 BR.2.5 BATH ,FORMAL LIVING ROOM,DINNING ROOM,FAMILY ROOM, VERY SPACIOUS HOME FOR RENT.CONCRETE DRIVEWAY WITH A PORCH.SUNROOM WITH A WOOD DECK.ATTACHED 2 .5 CAR GARAGE.GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT 54/211.
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1241 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1466 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1480 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Creekside Dr C
313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7499 Churchill Dr
7499 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park, IL
Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Hanover Park - Property Id: 293385 School Information Elementary School District: 54 Junior High District: 54 High School District: 211 On Main Level Heating & Cooling Gas Heating, Forced Air
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Glengarry dr 101
209 Glengarry Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1091 sqft
Beautiful Bloomingdale condo. Only $1600/month - Property Id: 292092 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath updated first floor condo, walkout to the sparkling private community pool only $1600/month. Freshly painted and new carpet.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Similar Pages
Roselle 1 BedroomsRoselle 2 BedroomsRoselle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoselle 3 BedroomsRoselle Apartments with Balcony
Roselle Apartments with GarageRoselle Apartments with GymRoselle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoselle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoselle Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, IL