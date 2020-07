Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center concierge conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community valet service yoga

It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary. Its design is eclectic yet chic, and its luxuries are second to none. It's the good life, Oak Park style. With everything from studios to 3-bedrooms, each decked out in our signature design, you're sure to find a home that fits like a glove.