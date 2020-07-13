All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

419 Wisconsin Avenue

419 Wisconsin Avenue · (630) 251-8993
Location

419 Wisconsin Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hipsters Dream !!Get of of your parents basement and into this spacious raised 1st floor 1 bedroom condo. Generous sized rooms with separate living and dining room. Well maintained building is close to EVERYTHING. Walk to shopping, dining on Madison,and also Green Line, Metra, Blue Line. Water/ Heat /Storage included in rent . Pets are case x case with additional deposit/pet rent. Verifiable income and decent credit a must. $55 credit report for all applicants over 18. 12 month lease only NO SHORT TERM INQUIRES PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
419 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 419 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 419 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
419 Wisconsin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Wisconsin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 419 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
No, 419 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 419 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 419 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 419 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 419 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Wisconsin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Wisconsin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Wisconsin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
