419 Wisconsin Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hipsters Dream !!Get of of your parents basement and into this spacious raised 1st floor 1 bedroom condo. Generous sized rooms with separate living and dining room. Well maintained building is close to EVERYTHING. Walk to shopping, dining on Madison,and also Green Line, Metra, Blue Line. Water/ Heat /Storage included in rent . Pets are case x case with additional deposit/pet rent. Verifiable income and decent credit a must. $55 credit report for all applicants over 18. 12 month lease only NO SHORT TERM INQUIRES PLEASE.