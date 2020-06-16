Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District. This gloriously renovated Victorian features craftsman detailing & seamlessly integrates historic charm with modern amenities. 3 finished levels provide over 2,500 sq ft of living space. Noteworthy are the inviting porch, spacious yard, substantial millwork, gleaming hardwood, quality fixtures, & all-new roof, windows, plumbing & mechanicals. The custom kitchen includes a waterfall island, quartz counters, crown molding, & high-end SS appliances, complete with wifi/Bluetooth enabled refrigerator. Moments from shopping, dining, entertainment, train, & interstate (so much culture! A commuter's dream!). A house can be so much more than just a place to live. At its best, its an extension of who you are. 312 N. Ridgeland is the perfect setting for you to design a life that is as unique, bold, & beautiful as this home.



(RLNE5094154)