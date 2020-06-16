All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 312 N. Ridgeland Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, IL
/
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

312 N. Ridgeland Ave.

312 North Ridgeland Avenue · (773) 502-0845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District. This gloriously renovated Victorian features craftsman detailing & seamlessly integrates historic charm with modern amenities. 3 finished levels provide over 2,500 sq ft of living space. Noteworthy are the inviting porch, spacious yard, substantial millwork, gleaming hardwood, quality fixtures, & all-new roof, windows, plumbing & mechanicals. The custom kitchen includes a waterfall island, quartz counters, crown molding, & high-end SS appliances, complete with wifi/Bluetooth enabled refrigerator. Moments from shopping, dining, entertainment, train, & interstate (so much culture! A commuter's dream!). A house can be so much more than just a place to live. At its best, its an extension of who you are. 312 N. Ridgeland is the perfect setting for you to design a life that is as unique, bold, & beautiful as this home.

(RLNE5094154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. have any available units?
312 N. Ridgeland Ave. has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. have?
Some of 312 N. Ridgeland Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
312 N. Ridgeland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. offer parking?
No, 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. have a pool?
No, 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 312 N. Ridgeland Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St
Oak Park, IL 60301
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl
Oak Park, IL 60301
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard
Oak Park, IL 60302
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave
Oak Park, IL 60301

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Park Pet Friendly Places
Oak Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity