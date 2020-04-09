138 South Austin Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Freshly finished and ready to move right into! This unit boasts 2 levels of living - 2 separate living rooms (one top floor and one on bottom floor) along with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Private, dedicated laundry room for each unit in the building. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, and 2 beautifully appointed bathrooms. With the flow and feel of a house, and nestled right within highly desirable Oak Park, this is the one you've been searching for! Phenomenal school district, beautiful parks, easy transportation and everything else that Oak Park has to offer. CTA Blue Line & Green Line both a short walk away. Easy access to Expressway. Come make it your own - grab it today before it's gone! Landlord incentives available.