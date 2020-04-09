All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

138 South Austin Boulevard

138 South Austin Boulevard · (773) 710-8818
Location

138 South Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL 60304

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,575

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Freshly finished and ready to move right into! This unit boasts 2 levels of living - 2 separate living rooms (one top floor and one on bottom floor) along with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Private, dedicated laundry room for each unit in the building. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, and 2 beautifully appointed bathrooms. With the flow and feel of a house, and nestled right within highly desirable Oak Park, this is the one you've been searching for! Phenomenal school district, beautiful parks, easy transportation and everything else that Oak Park has to offer. CTA Blue Line & Green Line both a short walk away. Easy access to Expressway. Come make it your own - grab it today before it's gone! Landlord incentives available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 South Austin Boulevard have any available units?
138 South Austin Boulevard has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 138 South Austin Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
138 South Austin Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 South Austin Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 138 South Austin Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 138 South Austin Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 138 South Austin Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 138 South Austin Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 South Austin Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 South Austin Boulevard have a pool?
No, 138 South Austin Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 138 South Austin Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 138 South Austin Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 138 South Austin Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 South Austin Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 South Austin Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 South Austin Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
