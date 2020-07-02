Ashwood Place Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub granite counters oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage guest parking new construction online portal smoke-free community

Make Ashwood Place your new home in 2019!



Central Location



Less than an hour outside of downtown Chicago and just minutes away from downtown Naperville. Ashwood Place residents can enjoy all of the restaurants, shopping and nightlife that Naperville has to offer.

Exceptional Schools

Ashwood Place residents will enjoy top notch schooling at Kendall Elementary, Crone Middle School and Neuqua Valley High school.

Luxury Leasing, Easy Living



Ready to enjoy a simpler and more relaxing lifestyle? Ashwood Place provides care-free single story residences complete with high-end finishes and modern amenities, without the stresses and responsibility of home ownership. Spend more time enjoying life and all of the great things you have worked hard to achieve. Visit Ashwood Place today to discover the difference between simply living, and living well!



Functional, Beautiful, Home



The residences at Ashwood Place feature spacious open-concept design and modern amenities in a convenient single-s