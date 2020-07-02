All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Ashwood Place Apartments

4209 Pond Willow Road · (630) 528-1227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL 60564
Ashwood Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4205 · Avail. Aug 24

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Unit 4103 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,639

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Unit 4137 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,644

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashwood Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
guest parking
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Make Ashwood Place your new home in 2019!

Central Location

Less than an hour outside of downtown Chicago and just minutes away from downtown Naperville. Ashwood Place residents can enjoy all of the restaurants, shopping and nightlife that Naperville has to offer.
Exceptional Schools
Ashwood Place residents will enjoy top notch schooling at Kendall Elementary, Crone Middle School and Neuqua Valley High school.
Luxury Leasing, Easy Living

Ready to enjoy a simpler and more relaxing lifestyle? Ashwood Place provides care-free single story residences complete with high-end finishes and modern amenities, without the stresses and responsibility of home ownership. Spend more time enjoying life and all of the great things you have worked hard to achieve. Visit Ashwood Place today to discover the difference between simply living, and living well!

Functional, Beautiful, Home

The residences at Ashwood Place feature spacious open-concept design and modern amenities in a convenient single-s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 application fee
Deposit: $450.00 holding fee
Move-in Fees: $150.00 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Weight limit of 75 lbs. per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashwood Place Apartments have any available units?
Ashwood Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashwood Place Apartments have?
Some of Ashwood Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashwood Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ashwood Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashwood Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashwood Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ashwood Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ashwood Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Ashwood Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashwood Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashwood Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Ashwood Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ashwood Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ashwood Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ashwood Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashwood Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
