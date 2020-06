619 South Main Street

Amenities

**AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.**DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE AT ITS BEST. 2 BLOCKS TO THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN, ELEGANT HOME BUILT IN 2000 WITH HIGH END FINISHES INCLUDING CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. OVERSIZED PAINTED TRIM, WAINSCOTING, CROWN MOLDING AND ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. ALMOST 3000 SQ FEET OF FINISHED LIVING SPACE. PRIVATE FENCED YARD WITH PATIO. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON FIRST LEVEL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SEE THROUGH FIREPLACE OPEN TO BOTH DEN AND LIVING ROOM. LUXURY MASTER SUITE WITH SPA TUB, DOUBLE VANITY. 2 ADDITIONAL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATH. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH AND RECREATION ROOM WITH BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. SO CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, CENTENNIAL BEACH, NAPER SETTLEMENT. NON-SMOKING HOME. NAPERVILLE 203 SCHOOLS, EASY WALK TO NAPERVILLE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL.