Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:22 AM

509 Aurora Avenue

509 Aurora Avenue · (630) 369-2000
Location

509 Aurora Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
24hr gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
Spacious one bedroom condo with a fantastic 6th floor view of the Quarry Lake, River Walk and the Carillon. Just a few minute walk to Downtown Naperville thru the River Walk. Exterior parking and storage included! All utilities are an additional $190 per month and includes (gas, elec, water, internet service and basic cable tv service and use of amenities too! Amenities Include: 24 Hour Fitness Center, Spa, Shuttle to trains and shopping, Full time Concierge, On site maintenance and Daily Continental Breakfast. Looking for May 1st lease start date but negotiable to start new tenant lease April 1st 2020. Requirements: Credit check, background check, 650 minimum credit score, income verification, no smoking and no pets. Condominium association charges $250 move in fee and $250 move out fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Aurora Avenue have any available units?
509 Aurora Avenue has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Aurora Avenue have?
Some of 509 Aurora Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Aurora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
509 Aurora Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Aurora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 509 Aurora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 509 Aurora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 509 Aurora Avenue does offer parking.
Does 509 Aurora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Aurora Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Aurora Avenue have a pool?
No, 509 Aurora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 509 Aurora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 509 Aurora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Aurora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Aurora Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Aurora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Aurora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
