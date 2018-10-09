509 Aurora Avenue

Amenities

Spacious one bedroom condo with a fantastic 6th floor view of the Quarry Lake, River Walk and the Carillon. Just a few minute walk to Downtown Naperville thru the River Walk. Exterior parking and storage included! All utilities are an additional $190 per month and includes (gas, elec, water, internet service and basic cable tv service and use of amenities too! Amenities Include: 24 Hour Fitness Center, Spa, Shuttle to trains and shopping, Full time Concierge, On site maintenance and Daily Continental Breakfast. Looking for May 1st lease start date but negotiable to start new tenant lease April 1st 2020. Requirements: Credit check, background check, 650 minimum credit score, income verification, no smoking and no pets. Condominium association charges $250 move in fee and $250 move out fee.