All apartments in Naperville
Find more places like 413 KIOWA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naperville, IL
/
413 KIOWA Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:39 AM

413 KIOWA Drive

413 Kiowa Circle · (630) 788-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naperville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

413 Kiowa Circle, Naperville, IL 60565

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Sharp 2 bedroom, 2 bath! Minutes from downtown Naperville! Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, floors, carpets, vanities, mirrors and granite sinks in baths! Bright and sunny! Fully appointed kitchen, ceiling fan, huge master BR with master bath and WIC with closet organizers! Storage and laundry room in hallway! Covered parking and extra outdoor parking included! Great location, close to shops, schools, buses, minutes from train station and I55! Highly rated Naperville school district 203! Water and heat included in rent! NO pets, all adults-650 credit score-see additional comments for details. Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 KIOWA Drive have any available units?
413 KIOWA Drive has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 KIOWA Drive have?
Some of 413 KIOWA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 KIOWA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 KIOWA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 KIOWA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 KIOWA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 413 KIOWA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 413 KIOWA Drive does offer parking.
Does 413 KIOWA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 KIOWA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 KIOWA Drive have a pool?
No, 413 KIOWA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 KIOWA Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 KIOWA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 KIOWA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 KIOWA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 KIOWA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 KIOWA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 413 KIOWA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln
Naperville, IL 60564
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road
Naperville, IL 60564
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd
Naperville, IL 60504
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir
Naperville, IL 60563

Similar Pages

Naperville 1 BedroomsNaperville 2 Bedrooms
Naperville Apartments with ParkingNaperville Dog Friendly Apartments
Naperville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country LakesDowntown Naperville
Ashwood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Central CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity