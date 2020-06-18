413 KIOWA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Sharp 2 bedroom, 2 bath! Minutes from downtown Naperville! Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, floors, carpets, vanities, mirrors and granite sinks in baths! Bright and sunny! Fully appointed kitchen, ceiling fan, huge master BR with master bath and WIC with closet organizers! Storage and laundry room in hallway! Covered parking and extra outdoor parking included! Great location, close to shops, schools, buses, minutes from train station and I55! Highly rated Naperville school district 203! Water and heat included in rent! NO pets, all adults-650 credit score-see additional comments for details. Available NOW.