Naperville, IL
2974 White Thorn Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:24 PM

2974 White Thorn Avenue

2974 White Thorn Circle · (630) 710-7102
Naperville
Location

2974 White Thorn Circle, Naperville, IL 60564

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2974 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1271 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful rare find sunny bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story living/family room townhome with attached garage available in Windridge community. Excellent location with renowned schools (rated 10) in Naperville 204 (Welch Elementary School (walking distance), Scullen Middle School, & Neuqua Valley High School). Nice newer paint and newer lights. Very sunny and bright with 9' ceiling and open floor plan with 2-story living room leading to outdoor patio for a private entertaining and relaxation. Newer first floor with the luxury beautiful wood-like vinyl plank. A dream kitchen features newer 42" cherry cabinets and newer STAINLESS STEEL appliances including brand refrigerator, range, washer and dryer. Newer CEILING FANS with LIGHTS in both bedrooms. Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large walking in closet with nice window view. Big size 2nd Bedroom 9' ceiling with large closet. Security system. Safe and sound neighborhood adjacent to half-million+ single house community. Close to everything: walk to Schools, Library, ShowPlace, Shopping, Restaurants. Credit & background check required by HOA. Move-in fee $250 to HOA. Minimum Credit Score of 680, No Pets! Minimum 1 year lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2974 White Thorn Avenue have any available units?
2974 White Thorn Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2974 White Thorn Avenue have?
Some of 2974 White Thorn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2974 White Thorn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2974 White Thorn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2974 White Thorn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2974 White Thorn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2974 White Thorn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2974 White Thorn Avenue offers parking.
Does 2974 White Thorn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2974 White Thorn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2974 White Thorn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2974 White Thorn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2974 White Thorn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2974 White Thorn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2974 White Thorn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2974 White Thorn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
