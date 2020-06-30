2974 White Thorn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful rare find sunny bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story living/family room townhome with attached garage available in Windridge community. Excellent location with renowned schools (rated 10) in Naperville 204 (Welch Elementary School (walking distance), Scullen Middle School, & Neuqua Valley High School). Nice newer paint and newer lights. Very sunny and bright with 9' ceiling and open floor plan with 2-story living room leading to outdoor patio for a private entertaining and relaxation. Newer first floor with the luxury beautiful wood-like vinyl plank. A dream kitchen features newer 42" cherry cabinets and newer STAINLESS STEEL appliances including brand refrigerator, range, washer and dryer. Newer CEILING FANS with LIGHTS in both bedrooms. Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large walking in closet with nice window view. Big size 2nd Bedroom 9' ceiling with large closet. Security system. Safe and sound neighborhood adjacent to half-million+ single house community. Close to everything: walk to Schools, Library, ShowPlace, Shopping, Restaurants. Credit & background check required by HOA. Move-in fee $250 to HOA. Minimum Credit Score of 680, No Pets! Minimum 1 year lease!